Bryson DeChambeau and the British Open - they don’t exactly go together like a horse and carriage. The horse - DeChambeau - is to the game of golf what Mark McGwire was to baseball in 1998. His bulked-up blasts carry through the air like Richard Branson’s rocket plane. His strength allows him to ignore bunkers, fear no rough and make no apologies. His long-distance demeanor knows no boundaries.