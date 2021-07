CONWAY — Roshi Nancy Mujo Baker will visit Conway Community Sangha and lead the 9-10 a.m. hour of spiritual teachings the next three Sundays in July. Baker is a Roshi (ordained teacher and leader) in the Zen lineage of the White Plum Sangha, and leader of No Traces Sangha, which originates in New York and has spread to various parts of the U.S. and internationally through virtual media.