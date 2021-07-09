Cancel
Anne Arundel County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY At 517 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Naval Academy to near Upper Marlboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Annapolis, Mayo, Shady Side, Deale, Naval Academy, Rhode River, Severn River, South River, Arnold, Parole, Londontowne, Edgewater, Riva, Galesville, Highland Beach, Harwood, Hillsmere Shores, West River, Lothian and Davidsonville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

