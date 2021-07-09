Cancel
Chester County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern New Castle County in northern Delaware Southwestern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glen Roy, or 14 miles north of Havre De Grace, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Elsmere, Kennett Square, New Castle, Oxford, West Grove, Newport, Arden, Glen Roy, Stanton, North Star, Bear, Talleyville, Wilmington Manor, Elam, Mount Vernon, Pike Creek, Ashland and Greenville. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 19. Interstate 295 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

