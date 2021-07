Severe Weather Statement issued for Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Weld THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL WELD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A spotter 3 miles northwest of Grover in north central Weld County reported quarter sized hail at 2:51 PM MDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.