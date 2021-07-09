Cancel
Lakewood, WA

Across the Fence: The Potential of What Ifs

By Susanne Bacon
The Suburban Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day, a friend of mine posted a caricature on Facebook that presented one’s life’s plans as a straight diagonal in a graph. Have you ever wondered where you would be if, at some point in your life, there hadn’t been that certain event or that certain person which or who twisted it to where you are now? My reality would look like that caricature’s second part – a line that imitates the flight of an air-filled balloon let go. Prrrr … all over the place.

