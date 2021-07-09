Cancel
Glacier County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near any area lakes, be prepared to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLACIER COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles north of West Glacier, or 46 miles northeast of Evergreen, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Many Glacier, Logan Pass and Saint Mary. This includes Highway 89 between mile markers 24 and 39.

alerts.weather.gov

