Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Johnston, Nash, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edgecombe; Johnston; Nash; Wayne; Wilson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHWESTERN EDGECOMBE...WILSON AND NORTHEASTERN JOHNSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bailey to 8 miles northeast of Smithfield. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain and minor flooding and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wilson, Elm City, Fremont, Bailey, Micro, Pinetops, Kenly, Lucama, Stantonsburg and Black Creek.