Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Stillwater, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northwest of Laurel, or 20 miles northeast of Columbus, moving southeast at 35 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laurel, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Park City and Molt.