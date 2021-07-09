Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Stillwater, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northwest of Laurel, or 20 miles northeast of Columbus, moving southeast at 35 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laurel, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Park City and Molt.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
City
Laurel, MT
City
Molt, MT
City
Park City, MT
City
Columbus, MT
County
Stillwater County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Special Weather Statement#Southwestern#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy