Boston Pride announces that it’s dissolving amid concerns about ‘diversity, equity, inclusion’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pride on Friday announced that it’s dissolving after spending the last year addressing concerns about “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”. “Over the past year, we have invested time and energy to address the concerns of the community, both with our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access work with Dorrington & Saunders and by forming the Transformation Advisory Committee comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community to help bring change to our organization. We are grateful for all who have been involved in this process,” Boston Pride said in a statement.