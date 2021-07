COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Darius Garland has emerged over the last year as one of the NBA's budding stars, and now the entire country is starting to take notice. The Cavaliers guard will be one of seven men promoted to play with the United States Men's National Basketball Team during an exhibition series this upcoming week in Las Vegas. USA Basketball made the moves to make up for three full-time players (Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks as well as Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns) missing the pre-Olympic matchups due to the NBA Finals.