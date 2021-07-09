‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

With this week's WitcherCon, fans of Geralt of Rivia were able to not only see more from the upcoming second season of Netflix's live-action Witcher series but also had the opportunity to scope out a first look at the upcoming anime film, Nightmare of the Wolf. Now, on the heels of these big announcements, Geralt will be brought into a new comic series that re-imagines the Witcher in a manga setting, with a new Kickstarter being hype that will change the world that has become so popular outside of the gaming community thanks to the streaming service of Netflix.