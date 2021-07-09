Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
nolangroupmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally! Thanks to WitcherCon on July 9, we now have quite a bit more information about the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher Season 2. First of all, the “Deck of Destiny” panel — with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion and showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — revealed the new season will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 17, just before the end of the year. (Previously, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos pointed to the fourth quarter — October, November, or December — for its return date.)

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Anya Chalotra
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Ted Sarandos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witchercon#Geralt Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Series/Film

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Will Feature a More Talkative Geralt, Henry Cavill Teases

Get those coins ready to toss to your Witcher, because apparently he’s going to be a lot chattier this season. At the inagural WitcherCon on July 9, Henry Cavill, who plays the notoriously stoic witcher Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, sat down to talk about the series with reporter Josh Horowitz and answer some fan questions. He spoke at length about his character, and all of the goodies we can expect in season 2. But most importantly, he spoke about whether Geralt’s dialogue will expand beyond the occasional “hmph.”
Comicstvseriesfinale.com

The Witcher: Season Two Premiere, Anime Movie Teased by Netflix (Watch)

The Witcher fans will not have to wait much longer for new content. Netflix has announced the premiere dates for both the return of the live-action series and the upcoming anime series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Season two of The Witcher will arrive on December 17th and the anime series will arrive on August 23rd. The fantasy series are based on the novel and game series of the same name.
TV SeriesGizmodo

The Witcher's Season 2 Gets a Family-Focused Teaser and Release Date

The family is finally coming together, but a hell of a lot of people (and monsters) aren’t making it easy. Netflix has released the first look and release date for season two of The Witcher, which sees Henry Cavill and Freya Allan returning as the titular Witcher and his new protégée, but their favorite sorceress might be hard to find.
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Ronin Gives Fans Geralt's First Manga

With this week's WitcherCon, fans of Geralt of Rivia were able to not only see more from the upcoming second season of Netflix's live-action Witcher series but also had the opportunity to scope out a first look at the upcoming anime film, Nightmare of the Wolf. Now, on the heels of these big announcements, Geralt will be brought into a new comic series that re-imagines the Witcher in a manga setting, with a new Kickstarter being hype that will change the world that has become so popular outside of the gaming community thanks to the streaming service of Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Cavill's Geralt Embraces His Destiny In New Witcher Season 2 Trailer, And I'm All In

More than a year and a half has passed since The Witcher premiered on Netflix to introduce viewers to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, take them on a journey through timelines across the Continent, and debut a song that has been stuck in the head of at least one fan since December 2019. It was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered, and small details about the next installments have released over the hiatus, but not a whole lot for fans to sink their teeth into... until now. After the reveal of the premiere date, a trailer has released, and I'm officially all in.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Showcases Ciri’s Training

In the first season of The Witcher on Netflix, Princess Cirilla of Cintra, better known as Ciri, was the proverbial babe in the woods, and her story arc was mostly separate from the main focus on Geralt’s adventures and Yennefer’s rise to power. However, in the season 2 trailer that premiered at WitcherCon, it’s clear that the main perspective has shifted to Ciri and the fulfilling of her destiny under Geralt’s tutelage. Fans will have to wait until December 17, 2021 to watch the story unfold, but at least the general direction of the narrative is known.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Witcher: Geralt of Rivia’s voice in the Netflix series came “by accident”

Henry Cavill’s voice acting as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series it could have been completely different. The actor, known mainly for Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe, has explained this curious anecdote in one of the round tables held on the occasion of WitcherCon, where we have been able to see the first teaser trailer of the highly anticipated season 2.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Close call: The first Witcher game almost didn't star Geralt

The Witcher as we know it might not exist today if not for a decision made a few years into the development of the original game. During a developer presentation at WitcherCon, CD Projekt Red quest designers Phillipp Weber and Błażej Augustynek revealed that Geralt wasn't intended to be the star of the series at the start.
Comicsgamingideology.com

Vision’s Anime Series Gets a First-Look Trailer and Disney+ Premiere Date

A special first-look promo has been released for Star Wars: Visions, a collection of ten animated shorts created by LucasFilm and some of Japan’s biggest anime makers from studios such as Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG; check it out here…. As...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Admits Geralt’s Voice In The Witcher Was An Accident

The internet has been buzzing in the aftermath of Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s WitcherCon at the weekend, which brought some major news surrounding the hotly-anticipated second season of The Witcher. Understandably, there was already plenty of hype for the return of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, but things have reached an entirely new level now we’ve been treated to a full-length trailer and much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy