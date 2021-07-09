Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

How to get the best deals on a new TV to watch the NBA Finals

By Monica Williams, Joe Ducey
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9jZk_0asS9SWp00

With tickets out of reach for most, you may be considering an upgrade to your television as you enjoy the NBA Finals right from your couch. However, before you run out and make the big purchase here are some things to consider.

Kimberly Palmer with Nerdwallet says there are three major times to buy TVs:

  • Right before the Superbowl in January and February
  • When new models come out in February and March
  • Black Friday, the peak of the holiday shopping season

But what about now, when you are wanting to watch the Bucks take on the Suns on a big-screen TV?

"Any time of year, if you're looking to buy a TV, you want to make sure you shop at more than one store, don't just buy the first one you see," said Palmer.

She says there are tools to do this for you.

Honey is a browser extension you can use while shopping online. It compares prices and even looks for promo codes to make sure you get the best price.

Shopping in person? Try the "ShopSavvy App." It lets you scan barcodes, and it will let you see pricing at different stores nearby.

Palmer says one thing that's important to remember is that steeper discounts are typically found on less desirable models.

"When you see a great deal, make sure it's really the TV that you want. You don't want to get home, open the box and see it's not exactly what you were looking for," said Palmer.

Now there have been delays with deliveries due to the pandemic, so if you want your TV for a Suns game, make sure what you're getting is in stock before you buy.

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Nba Finals#Black Friday#Superbowl#Bucks#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

TV Ratings Announced For Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

When the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns emerged victorious from their respective conferences, there was cause for concern. Why? Well, both are considered small-market teams, so the expectation was the TV ratings for the NBA Finals would be disappointing. Such an expectation was wrong to begin with. The NBA Finals...
NBAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: NBA Finals Open Ahead of 2020

The NBA Finals opened to a slightly larger TV audience than they did in 2020, continuing the league’s postseason uptick. Ratings for Tuesday’s broadcast, however, are still well behind. ABC’s telecast of game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged 7.68 million viewers in time zone-adjusted fast national...
Golfchatsports.com

How to watch The Open on TV and online

You want to watch the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's? Here’s how you can do it. In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock Premium will provide exclusive, live coverage during Rounds 1 and 2. You can also simulcast all four rounds on Peacock Premium and watch featured-group and featured-hole coverage on Peacock's free tier. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up.
NBAktvo.com

The NBA Finals TV numbers are up

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NBA Finals have seen a moderate spike in TV viewers since last year's trip to the pandemic bubble. Nielsen says the first three games of the championship match between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged just about 9 million viewers. That's up 41% from...
NBAHollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: NBA Finals Dominates Wednesday

Game 4 of the NBA Finals scored the series’ biggest audience so far, carrying ABC to an easy ratings win in primetime Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks’ 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns, evening the series at two games apiece, averaged 10.25 million viewers — the first time since 2019 that a Finals game has topped the 10 million mark. It was up by 36 percent over the comparable game in the 2020 Finals last October. The game also averaged a 3.5 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, more than three times higher than the No. 2 show in primetime — the NBA Countdown pregame at 1.0.
RetailMiddletown Press

The PS5 Is Finally Restocked: Here's Where and How to Buy One Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After two weeks without the Playstation 5, GameStop and Walmart have finally restocked...
NBAComplex

Watch History Get Made During The 2021 NBA Finals

After a nail-biting playoffs, full of thrilling upsets and the emergence of captivating upstarts, the stage is now set for one of the greatest showcases in sports: the NBA Finals. Led by the ageless Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series that tips off tonight on ABC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy