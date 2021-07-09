Josh Hartle, Reagan graduate and now a Wake Forest student in summer school, awaits call from MLB Draft

When Major League Baseball’s 2021 draft kicks off Sunday during All-Star weekend, once again, prospects projected to be selected in the first round will be from Georgia and fresh off the high school graduation stage. Winder Borrow’s Brady House, North Cobb’s Harry Ford and North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler are all projected to be selected in the first on Sunday, and if taken, would mark the second time since 2016 three or more Georgia high school grads would be first round selections.