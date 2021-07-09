Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence says it is addressing workplace issues voiced by current, former staff

LJWORLD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence has begun to address workplace concerns that were expressed by a group representing current and former staff members. Club CEO Monica Dittmer recently said in a letter to parents that the club’s board has directed its executive committee to research options for a third-party external review of the club’s programs in terms of safety, social-emotional learning, human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The club aims to have the reviews underway by this fall.

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Journal World#The Bgclk Collective#Change Org#Facebook Comments
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrence, KS
Related
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Lawrence school district names new Virtual School principal

The Lawrence school district has selected a familiar face to become the leader of its Virtual School. The district announced in a news release on Tuesday that Susan Cooper will serve as the principal of Lawrence Virtual School, effective immediately. The school board approved the appointment as part of its personnel report on Monday.
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Boys & Girls Club plans post-pandemic programing

With its summer program in full swing, the Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark is serving children in the community with a renewed focus following the pandemic. “It’s been a fantastic experience as we’ve been able to impact the lives of kids,” Chief Executive Officer Scott Mosher said. After developing...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Madison woman drains her savings to donate to Boys and Girls Club

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman emptied her bank account and gave all her money away. $140K of Jean McKenzie’s hard earned cash was gifted to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Jean is now 90-years-old, and the money comes from her jewelry business she started decades ago.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

MOVE4BGC benefits Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

Support the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County by participating in the MOVE4BGC on Saturday, July 17 from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at McKee Farms Park. Bike, run, walk or participate virtually with any activity. There are multiple routes to pick from, all starting at McKee Farms Park. This year...
Jefferson County, ARArkansas Online

Events mark 75 years for Boys & Girls Club

By 11 a.m. Saturday, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County's 75th anniversary ceremonies were over and the first kickball teams were on the field. In the stands at Townsend Park, 2701 Short Reeker St., the Pine Bluff Ball Hogz team and its coach, Laterika Johnson, were scrutinizing the action on the field.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama receives $2 million grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama has received a $2 million grant from Redstone Federal Credit Union toward the expansion of the clubs and their resources. This donation launches the organization’s ‘Doors to the Future’ campaign which hopes to expand the capacity of the Boys &...
Val Verde, CAsignalscv.com

Boys & Girls Club holds summer program in Val Verde

Children in Val Verde once again have a program available where they can both play and learn this summer. Thanks to a $140,000 Los Angeles County Community Services Block Grant, support from the Board of Supervisors and partnership with the county Department of Parks and Recreation, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley was able to bring its summer program back to the area.
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

“Once A Club Kid, Always A Club Kid” Camden Moore Remembered At Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence County

BEDFORD – No matter who you are, there is a quality, a trait, or a personality that you will be remembered by. It will live on, and when you are no longer around that piece of you will always be in the back of the minds of someone you came in contact with. When they least expect it, they will reflect back with a smile or laugh or comment “oh yes, I remember it and that crazy moment”.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Reuters

Foley & Lardner inks national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs

RALEIGH, NC, July 6 (Reuters) - Foley & Lardner said Wednesday that it is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on a national scale, supporting the organization's mission and promoting volunteerism and diversity. The partnership, which includes a donation for an undisclosed amount spread over the three...
Madison, WIx1071.com

$140K donation to help Boys & Girls Club Youth Workforce Center

MADISON, Wis. — A generous donation from a 90-year-old woman will help launch the Boys & Girls Club Regional Youth Workforce Center. They Boys & Girls Club is currently fundraising for the center, which will help train young people in skilled trades like construction and electrical plumbing. The donation is...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Boys and Girls Club of the corridor receives $25,000 grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Coca-Cola Company has awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor with a $25,000 grant to support their workforce readiness programming. This program is to close the employment and opportunity gap by preparing young people to be workers, leaders and innovators of tomorrow. The Club’s...
Wisconsin Law Journal

Foley partners with Boys & Girls Clubs to support organization’s diversity efforts

Foley & Lardner is working with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the youth-development organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The firm has committed to provide outreach to local communities with a priority on supporting initiatives to advance equity for Black communities that have been historically under-resourced. All of Foley’s 21 offices in the U.S., including those in Milwaukee and Madison, will work with their local Boys & Girls Clubs on initiatives that include coaching, read-aloud programs, school-supply drives and playground projects.
Saint Landry Parish, LAEunice News

Boys & Girls Club, School Board exploring partnership

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, which operates after-school programs for nearly 5,000 youths at six sites, and the St. Landry Parish School public school district are exploring a partnership. “We are an after-school program, so we operate approximately from 3 to 7 each day in our sites providing homework, health, meals, mentorship and a ton of programs and activities all focused on giving…
Marion County, INNWI.com

Prosecutor sending kids to Boys, Girls Clubs for 2nd chances

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County prosecutor has begun a pilot program that refers certain juvenile offenders to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. Prosecutor Ryan Mears says that instead of entering into the criminal justice system, juveniles with low-level, non-violent offenses will get a one-year standard club membership, at the prosecutor's expense.
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Program steers youth to Boys & Girls Clubs

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County prosecutor has begun a pilot program that refers certain juvenile offenders to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. Prosecutor Ryan Mears says that instead of entering into the criminal justice system, juveniles with low-level, non-violent offenses will get a one-year standard club membership, at the prosecutor's expense.
Bristol, VAheraldcourier.com

Lowdermilk named CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire

Kathy Lowdermilk has been named the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire. Lowdermilk, who has worked in the non-profit sector for more than 21 years, assumed the position July 6, according to a news release from the club. Her previous positions included marketing director...

Comments / 0

Community Policy