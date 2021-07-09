Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence says it is addressing workplace issues voiced by current, former staff
The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence has begun to address workplace concerns that were expressed by a group representing current and former staff members. Club CEO Monica Dittmer recently said in a letter to parents that the club’s board has directed its executive committee to research options for a third-party external review of the club’s programs in terms of safety, social-emotional learning, human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The club aims to have the reviews underway by this fall.www2.ljworld.com
Comments / 0