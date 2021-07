Racing fans will be able to pay tribute to their heroes on both sides of Union Avenue this summer. For the first time since 2019, The National Museum of Racing will be opening up its Hall of Fame induction ceremony to the public, with the event taking place on Friday, August 6 at Fasig-Tipton. Doors will open at 9:30am, and the ceremony will begin at 10:30am (it will concurrently be streamed live on the museum’s website). While it’s free to attend, public seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.