News of a Trader Joe's opening in the retail space that used to house the Lamb's Garden Home Thriftway has been circulating for months. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission posted a notice in an outside-facing window at the building in April indicating that Trader Joe's is an applicant for an off-premises license for 7410 S.W. Oleson Rd. The application was received on March 16 and accepted the same day, according to an OLLC spokesman.