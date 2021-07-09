REVIEW: ‘The Northern Reach’ by W.S. Winslow
W.S. Winslow’s debut novel, The Northern Reach, is a deep dive into several generations of several families who live in or near the coastal town of Wellbridge, Maine. The years and dramas documented within these pages are presented in an economical fashion, with the entire book running fewer than 250 pages, but still somehow the stories are comprehensive, encompassing relationships, tragedies and points of historical importance for the characters involved.www.hollywoodsoapbox.com
Comments / 0