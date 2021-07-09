REVIEW: ‘The Northern Reach’ by W.S. Winslow

Becky Chambers is a science fiction author based in Northern California. She is best known for her Hugo Award-winning Wayfarers series. Her books have also been nominated for the Arthur C. Clarke Award, the Locus Award, and the Women's Prize for Fiction, among others. She has a background in performing arts and grew up in a family heavily involved in space science. She spends her free time playing video and tabletop games, keeping bees, and looking through her telescope. Having hopped around the world a bit, she’s now back in her home state, where she lives with her wife. She hopes to see Earth from orbit one day. Her latest novella is A Psalm for the Wild-Built and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.