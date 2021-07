Chapter 18: • Minnesota, The Clemens Farm ~ My grandparents were known for attending funerals. Relatives, close friends, acquaintances, people they barely knew—it didn’t matter—Barbara and Mathew went to all of them. It was their social center. If anyone wanted to visit them and a nearby funeral was happening, they knew Grandpa and Grandma would be in attendance. Friends and family from afar often went to the funerals just to see them. The church was their other social center and the family attended Mass every Sunday at St. John’s Catholic Church. The Ten Commandments, common sense, and good judgment directed their lives. All the surrounding farms and townspeople in the area were Catholic, and all went to St. John’s. Only two families were Lutheran, and they rented.