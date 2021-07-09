Brazos River Authority warns people, pets to avoid blue-green algae at Lake Belton

The Brazos River Authority received updated test results for blue-green algae at Lake Belton.

Authorities took water samples from areas that caused the deaths of several dogs after they consumed water from the lake. The results continue to show high levels of cyanotoxins in Lake Belton at Morgan’s Point Marina and the Pima Lane Cove.

This toxic is long-lasting authorities say and people should avoid the water, and contact with the alga, along with their pets.

Last week the Army Corps of Engineers warned Fourth of July spectators to avoid the blue green algae producing toxins in Lake Belton; and 25 news reporter Jarrell Baker spoke to dog owner, Delaney Presley, about the loss of his six-month-old dog Koda who passed away after drinking some of the water at Lake Belton.

At this time it is not possible to determine whether algae is toxic without laboratory testing. The Brazos River Authority warns anyone out at the lake to enjoy deeper waters, and avoid stagnant water or algal growth.