Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 9

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Alexandrew Thurman of Coalinga, California, was traveling near the 113 mile marker of westbound U.S. Interstate 80 when he lost control of his vehicle, which swerved into the path of a vehicle, driven by Tiffany Schriner of Earlham, causing Schriner’s vehicle to strike the rear Thurman’s vehicle. Schriner was treated at the scene by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $3,000 to each vehicle.