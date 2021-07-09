Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford County, PA

Western PA DA Sentenced Up To 5 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Assaulting Women

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35li4x_0asS8NOd00
Former Bradford County District Attorney, Chad Salsman. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Attorney General's office

A Former Bradford County District Attorney has been sentenced for up to five years in prison for sexually assault women, according to Pennsylvania's State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Chad Salsman, 45, of Wyalusing, was sentenced on Friday to serve between 1.5 to 5 years in prison, followed by 72 months of state supervision.

Salsman is a Republican, who was elected district attorney in Nov. 2019 and was serving in the role at the time of his arrest.

Salsman was arrested in February on 24 counts relating to the assaults of his clients and was held in the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $500,000.

At first he vehemently denied all charges-- emailing a statement to media saying all charges were “vicious lies” and pledging to vigorously defend himself against what he called false allegations, the email was sent from his government account.

The victims were his female clients in criminal and child custody cases.

During the grand jury trail the women said he groped them, sought nude photos and pressured or forced them into sexual acts sometimes on his office desk, according to KDKA.

Salsman pleaded guilty in May, but most of the sexual assault charges and several other counts were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement, which has not fully been made public.

“Chad Salsman coerced vulnerable Pennsylvanians because he thought his victims would be easy to silence and less likely to be believed if they ever came forward. Instead, they spoke out and we listened. Now, he has been taken out of his position of authority where he can no longer hurt women, and will spend time in prison for his repeated abuses of power,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Albert Ondrey was appointed by a Judge to temporarily fill the role of Bradford County’s District Attorney in May.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wyalusing, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Bradford County, PA
Government
County
Bradford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Western Pa#Guilty Plea#Republican#Kdka#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

MontCo DA: Hilltown Police Officer Charged With Child Porn -- Again

A Hilltown police officer arrested on felony child pornography charges in May was charged again Thursday on similar charges, authorities said. Matthew Reiss, 47, of Palm, PA in Upper Hanover Township, now faces 1,700 felony counts of possessing child pornography, compared to the 10 felony counts he was initially charged with in May following an investigation into his email account, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Man Accused Of Possessing Child Porn

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in federal court for allegedly possessing child pornography. Worcester County resident, Matthew Stefanelli, age 31, was arrested on Wednesday, July 14, following an investigation into his electronic devices, said Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell. Stefanelli, of Upton, was charged with one...
Falls Township, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Falls Township Teacher's Aide Charged With Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Student

A Falls Township teacher's aide was hit with multiple sexual assault charges Thursday for having a relationship with a 14-year-old student, authorities said. Jennilynne M. Derolf, 38, was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to the Falls Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney's office.
Orange County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Accused Dealer Busted At Area Hotel In Warrant Sweep, Police Say

A local man has been arrested following a warrant search and investigation into alleged drug dealing throughout the area. Orange County resident Sheldon Cooper, age 35, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Wednesday, July 14, on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child following the execution of a search warrant at the Hampton Inn hotel in the Town of Wallkill.
Posted by
Daily Voice

PD: Man With Axe Charged In Allentown Assault

Police in Lehigh County have charged an Allentown man with using an axe to injure another man. Officers responding to a home in the 700 block of Mulberry Street around 7:25 p.m. Thursday for an assault in progress found Wilfredo Perez, 70, holding an axe, according to the Allentown Police Department.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Accused Of Firing Shots Into Area Homes

An 18-year-old from the area was arrested by New York State Police following a pair of reports of shots fired that entered area homes, authorities announced. On the morning of Monday, July 5, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Stottville, where there was a reported shooting in the area, with a similar similar call coming from the Catskill Police Department at approximately 4 p.m. the following day at a home on New Street.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Newark Man Found With Nearly 300 Ecstasy, Oxycodone Pills, Loaded Handgun In Warren County Stop

A Newark man stopped for a violation in Warren County was found with nearly 300 ecstasy and Oxycodone pills as well as a loaded handgun, authorities said. Kalif A. King-Williams, of South 12th Street, was stopped on Route 22 East near the Two Brothers Diner in Lopatcong around 4:15 p.m. on July 10, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release Friday.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Paterson Mechanic Accused Of Running Child Porn Sharing Ring

Authorities raided the home Thursday of a Paterson auto mechanic accused of operating a child porn trafficking ring. Delbin Almando Noesi Gonzalez, 39, was taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Members of...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Breaking Into CT Home While Naked

Police apprehended a naked man who allegedly broke into a Connecticut home. The incident took place in New Haven County just before 9 a.m., on Thursday, July 15, when a Wallingford resident returned home and found the naked man inside the home, said Sgt. Stephen Jaques. The homeowner immediately left...
Chester, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Fatal Chester City Crash Ruled Homicide

Police in Delaware County on Friday have ruled a "suspicious death" a homicide after determining that a man who died at the scene of a Chester City crash last week died as a result of stab wounds. Officers responding to a single-car crash with entrapment around 4:50 p.m. on July...

Comments / 2

Community Policy