Presidential Election

Judge Refuses to Seal Names of ‘Kraken’ Witnesses Who Have Asked to Remain Anonymous, Readies for Sanctions Hearing Against Lin Wood and Sidney Powell

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
 7 days ago
Days before a hearing to decide whether “Kraken” lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and their co-counsel should face heavy sanctions, a federal judge denied an old motion to keep three of the supposed witnesses’ identities under seal. Two of the once-secret witnesses in that litigation have been revealed via public reporting late last year.

Presidential Election

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Michigan State

‘This is really fantastical’: Federal judge in Michigan presses Trump-allied lawyers on 2020 election fraud claims in sanctions hearing

The latest effort to hold former president Donald Trump and his allies accountable for months of baseless claims about the 2020 election played out Monday in a Michigan courtroom, where a federal judge asked detailed and skeptical questions of several lawyers she is considering imposing sanctions against for filing a suit seeking to overturn the results.
Michigan State
Forbes

It’s Not Just Michigan: All The Places Sidney Powell, Lin Wood And Pro-Trump Attorneys Could Be Punished For ‘Kraken’ Lawsuits

A federal judge in Michigan considered Monday whether far-right attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood and their co-counsel should be sanctioned for their post-election lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in the state—but the Michigan case is just one of several places where the lawyers face professional consequences, including potential disbarment, for bringing their lawsuits.
Michigan State
Forbes

Lin Wood Could Be Punished For Sharing Michigan ‘Kraken’ Hearing Video, Judge Rules

Far-right attorney Lin Wood will have to explain to a federal court why he shouldn’t be disciplined for sharing a video of a court hearing Monday in a Michigan post-election case brought by Sidney Powell and other Trump allies, after the judge in the case ruled Thursday night she would consider a request for Wood to be disciplined for sharing the video in violation of court rules.

