Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa Falls, WI

Mason Companies announces plans to build new headquarters

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 7 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mason Companies announced plans Friday to construct a new 425,000-square-foot headquarters in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls. The facility will be built in stages, and will eventually reach 975,000 square feet in size. Construction is to begin in September and should be open in late spring or early summer 2022.

Mason Companies' officials finalized an agreement Friday morning with the Chippewa County Economic Development Committee, with the company purchasing 44.1 acres in the Lake Wissota Business Park, adjacent to the Mills Fleet Farm distribution center.

"We are proud of our 118-year commitment to the Chippewa Valley and this new facility will allow us to continue this commitment for years to come," said Jay Berlin, Mason Companies’ President and CEO, in a press release Friday afternoon. "In keeping with our mission, Mason Companies is committed to cultivating thriving relationships with our customers, team members, shareholders and community. This phased project strengthens our position to support future growth, to better serve our customers and to create new jobs within the community."

Mason Companies has plans to work with CBS Squared, River Valley Architects and Hoeft Builders to design and build the phased project, which is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023, a press release states.

The county, the city of Chippewa Falls, the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, and the company have been working on the plans for two years, dubbing it "Project Clementine" in minutes and agendas.

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said that after all the work over two years, it is exciting to finally announce it is moving forward.

"We're very excited. It's a great project. It was very complex," Scholz said. "Mason is a big part of the community, and we've secured them for many more years."

Charlie Walker, CCEDC executive director, said finalizing the deal "was an exciting win for us."

"CCEDC has been helping them for two years, and finally all the pieces have come together," Walker said.

The building, constructed in phases, will begin with a warehouse, he explained.

"That warehouse will help them with efficiencies in their supply chain," Walker said.

Mason Companies sells shoes, clothing, electronics and a variety of other items, largely through their website and direct mail catalogs.

"They really are an Internet-based company, based in Chippewa Falls," Walker said. "They have changed and adapted with the times. Mason is just a great company and growing."

The company already has about 500 employees, and the expansion will only allow them to grow, Walker added.

"The important thing is the retention of those jobs," Walker said.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman praised everyone involved for striking the deal and finding a new location for Mason Companies in the city.

"The process has gone very well. It's been very good working with them," Hoffman said. "Early in the process, it was very evident this is where they wanted to be. They've been here for 118 years, and we wanted to keep them. It's a great day for Chippewa Falls."

With the sale of the land in the Lake Wissota Business Park, it means finding land for a new business park becomes even more urgent, the officials agreed.

"We're down to about 55 acres in the park," Walkeer said. "We are continuing to move in that direction (of finding land for a new park)."

Scholz agreed that work on a new business park will move back to the forefront.

"COVID put that on hold a little bit but we're ready to move," Scholz said.

To learn more, visit masoncompaniesinc.com.

Comments / 0

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
205
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
County
Chippewa County, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
Business
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Mason, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Wissota#Mason Companies#Cbs Squared#Ccedc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy