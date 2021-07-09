Mason Companies announces plans to build new headquarters

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mason Companies announced plans Friday to construct a new 425,000-square-foot headquarters in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls. The facility will be built in stages, and will eventually reach 975,000 square feet in size. Construction is to begin in September and should be open in late spring or early summer 2022.

Mason Companies' officials finalized an agreement Friday morning with the Chippewa County Economic Development Committee, with the company purchasing 44.1 acres in the Lake Wissota Business Park, adjacent to the Mills Fleet Farm distribution center.

"We are proud of our 118-year commitment to the Chippewa Valley and this new facility will allow us to continue this commitment for years to come," said Jay Berlin, Mason Companies’ President and CEO, in a press release Friday afternoon. "In keeping with our mission, Mason Companies is committed to cultivating thriving relationships with our customers, team members, shareholders and community. This phased project strengthens our position to support future growth, to better serve our customers and to create new jobs within the community."

Mason Companies has plans to work with CBS Squared, River Valley Architects and Hoeft Builders to design and build the phased project, which is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023, a press release states.

The county, the city of Chippewa Falls, the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, and the company have been working on the plans for two years, dubbing it "Project Clementine" in minutes and agendas.

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said that after all the work over two years, it is exciting to finally announce it is moving forward.

"We're very excited. It's a great project. It was very complex," Scholz said. "Mason is a big part of the community, and we've secured them for many more years."

Charlie Walker, CCEDC executive director, said finalizing the deal "was an exciting win for us."

"CCEDC has been helping them for two years, and finally all the pieces have come together," Walker said.

The building, constructed in phases, will begin with a warehouse, he explained.

"That warehouse will help them with efficiencies in their supply chain," Walker said.

Mason Companies sells shoes, clothing, electronics and a variety of other items, largely through their website and direct mail catalogs.

"They really are an Internet-based company, based in Chippewa Falls," Walker said. "They have changed and adapted with the times. Mason is just a great company and growing."

The company already has about 500 employees, and the expansion will only allow them to grow, Walker added.

"The important thing is the retention of those jobs," Walker said.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman praised everyone involved for striking the deal and finding a new location for Mason Companies in the city.

"The process has gone very well. It's been very good working with them," Hoffman said. "Early in the process, it was very evident this is where they wanted to be. They've been here for 118 years, and we wanted to keep them. It's a great day for Chippewa Falls."

With the sale of the land in the Lake Wissota Business Park, it means finding land for a new business park becomes even more urgent, the officials agreed.

"We're down to about 55 acres in the park," Walkeer said. "We are continuing to move in that direction (of finding land for a new park)."

Scholz agreed that work on a new business park will move back to the forefront.

"COVID put that on hold a little bit but we're ready to move," Scholz said.

To learn more, visit masoncompaniesinc.com.