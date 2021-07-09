Cancel
BREAKING: Five-Star Big Man Jalen Washington is a Tar Heel

By Sherrell McMillan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his short time as UNC's head coach, Hubert Davis has shown an ability to connect with players and families, competence with the transfer portal, and skill securing the commitments of players with an affinity for the Tar Heels. What he hadn't yet done was receive a commitment from a highly-ranked, start-from-day-one type of high school player. That all changed on Friday with the announced commitment of five-star forward Jalen Washington.

Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Tar Heels land 2022 5-Star Center

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Hubert Davis is stamping his mark on the UNC Men's Basketball program. Today his Heels got great news with a new commitment. Jalen Washington, one of the top centers in the class of 2022, has decided he wants to be a Tar Heel. Washington announced his...
