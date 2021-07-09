BREAKING: Five-Star Big Man Jalen Washington is a Tar Heel
In his short time as UNC's head coach, Hubert Davis has shown an ability to connect with players and families, competence with the transfer portal, and skill securing the commitments of players with an affinity for the Tar Heels. What he hadn't yet done was receive a commitment from a highly-ranked, start-from-day-one type of high school player. That all changed on Friday with the announced commitment of five-star forward Jalen Washington.
