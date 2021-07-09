Teen Drowning Tragedy on Lake Tahoe

On the afternoon of Monday, July 5, 2021, a young man from Northern California lost his life in a boating incident. The drowning incident took place on Lake Tahoe near Secret Cove. The young man had been enjoying an afternoon on the boat with several other teenagers. The victim was identified by The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office as a 17-year-old resident of Greenbrae, California. It has since been learned that he was going to be a senior at Redwood High School in Larkspur, California, and had been a member of the school’s baseball and football teams.