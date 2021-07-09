Cancel
Oroville, CA

Another Highway 70 Crash in Oroville Claims Two Lives

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early morning hours of Monday, July 5, 2021, two young men lost their lives in a two-vehicle car crash that occurred on State Route 70, east of the West Branch Bridge. This is the latest tragedy in a string of Highway 70 fatalities throughout 2021. The emergency dispatch call came in at around 3:05 a.m. The vehicles involved in the collision were blocking the roadway. First responders arrived at the scene to find that each of the two involved vehicles contained only one occupant, and they were both alive, but unconscious and unresponsive. This information was included within the collision report generated by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

