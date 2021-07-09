Police: Newark Man Asked To Hold Yorkie -- Then Stole Him

Kenol Monreau Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Newark man who they say asked to hold a woman's dog before stealing him, authorities said.

A woman was walking with her dog, a Yorkie, in the area of South Orange Avenue and South 6th Street on June 15 when a man in a gray truck approached her, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The driver, Kenol Monreau, 51, asked to hold the dog before driving away with the pooch, O'Hara said.

A warrant has been issued for Monreau on theft charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenol Monreau can call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

