MLB

Tampa Bay Rays playoff hero Mike Brosseau (oblique) placed on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed infielder Mike Brosseau on the 10-day injured list due to a right oblique strain on Friday.

The move is retroactive to Thursday for Brosseau, who hit a series-winning homer last postseason against New York’s Aroldis Chapman.

The 27-year-old Brosseau is batting just .182 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 55 games this season.

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Tampa Bay recalled infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old Brujan is 1-for-6 in two games with the Rays, with both appearances coming Wednesday when he was the designated 27th man for a doubleheader.

Brosseau etched his name into franchise lore last October when he came up to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series in San Diego with the score tied at 1.

He quickly fell behind 0-2 as part of a memorable at-bat in which he launched the 10th pitch over the wall in left field to put the Rays ahead. Tampa Bay retired the Yankees in order in the ninth to win the series, and eventually reached the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brousseau was 6-for-24 with the homer in 14 2020 postseason games.

–Field Level Media

