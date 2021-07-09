Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Russell Neighborhood Opens Multi-Use Business Development

By Breya Jones
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gl4W9_0asS7Ca100 On January 29, 2019, construction began on a new multi-use building in west Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. On Friday, The Village at West Jefferson opened its doors to the public. Political, religious and community leaders gathered to celebrate the long-anticipated project, in a long-forgotten area of the city.

“It had been four generations since the flood of 1937, since investment had taken place in the West End of Louisville, Kentucky,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

There is now more than a billion dollars being invested in the area. $7 million of that went to The Village, which came as a project from MOLO Village Community Development Corporation.

A MOLO office will now run out of the building, and a variety of businesses will call The Village home.

There will be a bank, pharmacy, business incubator and restaurant, among others.

“We call it a one-stop shop,” said Rev. Jamesetta Ferguson, MOLO Village president and CEO.

According to Ferguson, Russell residents spend $85 million outside of the neighborhood; she hopes the new business will bring some of that back in.

The development is part of a larger project to revitalize the Russell area.

While some residents are welcoming of the projects, others fear it marks the beginning of the gentrification of west Louisville.

Ferguson says while many “predatory” businesses wanted to move in, they were choosy with the ones they accepted for the space.

“We want good, healthy businesses that want to lift up people and not abuse them and oppress them,” Ferguson said.

She hopes to see programs like MOLO Village grow and expand in Russell.

“It’s my prayer that a project like this is replicated so that other businesses will spring up around here providing the necessary resources in our community,” she said.

The Village is located at 1219 West Jefferson Street.

Comments / 2

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell, KY
City
West Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
West Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#West End#Multi#The Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Catholic Charities To Take Over Louisville’s Indigent Burial Program

89.3 WFPL News Louisville · Catholic Charities Will Take Over Louisville’s Funeral Services For The Poor In Louisville, residents who are homeless or without family aren’t buried alone. Every Thursday, volunteers gather in Meadow View Cemetery in southwest Jefferson County to take part in Louisville’s Indigent Burial Program  About a dozen students from St. Xavier […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Metro Government Funds Homebuying Assistance; Repair Programs

Homeownership is one of the main ways to build generational wealth. In Louisville, 37% of Black residents own their homes. Louisville’s rates of Black homeownership and home values have declined between 2000 and 2017 ━ according to a 2019 report from the Metro Housing Coalition. It’s a result of racist barriers and obstacles that Black […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Homebuyer Market Inflation Affecting Rental Affordability

COVID-19 has contributed to a rise in the cost of home-building materials. It’s influencing not only Louisville’s buyer’s market but the future of rental affordability. Because of things like factory closures, worker shortages and import barriers, materials, like lumber and glass, aren’t being produced fast enough to match the growing desire for homeownership.  “For every […]
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky Announces First Vaccine Sweepstakes Winners

Six lucky Kentuckians have won the state’s first vaccine sweepstakes. Patricia Short of Lexington was the first person in Kentucky to win a million dollars in the state’s vaccine lottery. “We are firm believers that we have to do it – please get vaccinated. Our kids have got to be vaccinated, too, or it’s not […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Kentucky AG Cameron On West Virginia Coal Plant: Close It

Environmental and consumer groups have pushed for the early closure of a 50-year-old coal-fired power plant in West Virginia that serves electricity customers in both West Virginia and Kentucky. They have an unlikely ally: Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. In a filing last week with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, Cameron recommended the commission […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Metro Louisville 2022 Budget: What Got Funded, What Didn’t

Despite calls to “defund the police,” Louisville Metro Council approved a budget for the 2022 fiscal year that includes increased spending on public safety as well as raises for police officers, firefighters and EMS. The more than $650 million operating budget will go into effect July 1. All but Council members Paula McCraney (D-7) and […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

‘Flood’ of Evictions In Louisville Postponed For Another Month

Nearly a fifth of Kentuckians are behind on rent or mortgage payments and could face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey from earlier this month.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it was extending a moratorium on evictions until the end of July.   […]

Comments / 2

Community Policy