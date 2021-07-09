Now That Capacity Restrictions Have Been Lifted, How Do You Feel About Dining Out?

On Wednesday, June 30, Washington officially lifted most of its COVID-related restrictions that had been in place in one form or another for over a year. There are no more capacity limits on restaurants, alcohol can be served past midnight, bar seating is now allowed, and tables do not have to be set apart at six feet for social distancing. In addition, Seattle officially ended its indoor mask mandate, which means that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings when they go out to eat, except at businesses that still institute their own mask requirements.