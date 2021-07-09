Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Now That Capacity Restrictions Have Been Lifted, How Do You Feel About Dining Out?

By Gabe Guarente
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 30, Washington officially lifted most of its COVID-related restrictions that had been in place in one form or another for over a year. There are no more capacity limits on restaurants, alcohol can be served past midnight, bar seating is now allowed, and tables do not have to be set apart at six feet for social distancing. In addition, Seattle officially ended its indoor mask mandate, which means that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings when they go out to eat, except at businesses that still institute their own mask requirements.

seattle.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dining Out#Alcohol#Dining In#Food Drink#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy