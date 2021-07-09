Cancel
BLM Utah Chapter Declares U.S. Flag ‘A Symbol of Hatred’

By Derek Major
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) Utah chapter declared the American Flag a hate symbol in a July 4 Facebook post. In the post the group said the flag is a symbol the BLM organization and those who waive and support the flag see the country differently than the Utah BLM chapter does.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

