BLM Utah Chapter Declares U.S. Flag ‘A Symbol of Hatred’

Lex Scott, founder of the Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter, chants as protesters and counterprotesters clash outside of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department in Cottonwood Heights on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Days after the Black Lives Matter Utah chapter called the American flag a "symbol of hatred” and anyone who flies it "a racist” in a Fourth of July social media post that went viral, backlash from across the nation remains swift and relentless. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY – Days after the Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter called the American flag a "symbol of hatred" and anyone who flies it "a racist" in a Fourth of July social media post that went viral, backlash from across the nation remains swift and relentless.