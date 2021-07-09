Fan-Made Heirloom Gives Wattson Electrified Saber

Battlefield 2042 will support up to 128 players on current platforms, your friends across all platforms will want to play together, regardless of where you are all playing from. And ideally, publisher EA and developers DICE and Ripple Effect Studios would do well with as large a player base as possible. The Battlefield series historically has not included cross platform play before, but with crossplay growing as a trend in the past couple of years, it would be smart for the franchise to compete with the likes of Call of Duty in that front.