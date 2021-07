The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office estimates between five and 10 Clark County residents died as a result of last week’s extreme heat. “Recent high environmental temperatures undoubtedly have played a role in exacerbating many detrimental health and social conditions throughout our community and have likely contributed to the general increase in the number of deaths in Clark County over the last several days.the ME’s office stated in a new release sent to media on June 30. ““The investigation of heat-related deaths requires a thorough understanding of the circumstances leading up to a person’s death, their medical and social history, an examination of the body, and various laboratory studies (including toxicology) that can take several weeks to months.”