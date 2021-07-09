Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

‘You’re here to suck the white money dry’: Racist woman calls Black TikToker and friend ‘leeches’

By Jillian Price
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23l2RS_0asS6FGP00

On Wednesday, Black TikToker @stella_bells_ posted a now-viral video that shows a white woman in Canada telling her to go back to her country. The Black woman who posted the video said in the comments that she is a Canadian immigrant.

In the video, @stella_bells_ calls the woman “insane” and “racist.” She also tells the woman that if she cannot find a job, it isn’t her fault.

The woman responds, “You’re here to suck the white money dry.”

@stella_bells_

“tHeRe’S nO rAcIsM iN cAnAdA” #Karen #Racist #blackwomen #Blackgirls #canada #canadian

♬ original sound – SB♥

In a second video, @stella_bells_ explains the incident further. She explains that the white woman, later dubbed a “Karen,” came up to her and her friend and asked where they were from.

The woman allegedly asked, “What are you doing here? Why don’t you go back to where you’re from because you guys are leeches and you’re sucking all of the money from the people who are actually meant to be here.”

@stella_bells_

Reply to @cyere2202 #Karen #Racist #blackwomen #canada

♬ original sound – SB♥

The TikToker then says the woman told them that she has been looking for a job for the past 15 years.

The woman allegedly added, “Because of people like us [Black people], she’s unable to find a job and that she is frustrated about that.”

@stella_bells_ says that the woman called them other racial slurs in addition to “leeches.”

At the end of the video, @stella_bells_ says, “We’re not gonna chalk racism off to mental illness because they’re not linked and we’re not gonna start linking them today.”

‘They concluded that my voice was too masculine’: Trans woman says she was forced to out herself to Sephora worker

TikTok allegedly shows white men in suits pretending to be Medicare agents, scamming people

‘She harasses us every single f*cking day’: Karen sprays Black neighbor with water hose in viral TikTok

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Comments / 528

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

141K+
Followers
5K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#People Like Us#Canadian#Canada#Tiktoker#Trans#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Daily Dot

Video shows Addison Rae introducing herself to Donald Trump at UFC fight

TikTok star Addison Rae is again receiving criticism for what happened in Vegas. TikTokers Nelk Boys posted video from Saturday’s Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier UFC fight in Las Vegas, showing Rae getting up from her seat and introducing herself to Donald Trump. “Hi,” she says, touching his shoulder. “I’m Addison.” Trump’s response is somewhat muffled.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Dot

Elon Musk dragged for his ‘space represents hope’ tweet

The billionaire space race is the epitome of a story ripe for internet mocking. It involves several extremely rich men who all have loads of disposable income that most of the world will never come close to obtaining at hand. They’re choosing to use that money (along with other factors like millions in tax credits and subsidies) to travel into space essentially to say that they did. And they’re ripping each other apart in the press. But Elon Musk brought the comedy to another level by suggesting that the billionaire space race is, in fact, inspirational.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Bartender gives two women fake receipt with note to save them from man ‘harassing’ them

A bartender is being praised for offering two female customers a way to remove themselves from a potentially uncomfortable situation.Last week, Trinity Allie shared a photo of the bartender Max Gutierrez, and a fake receipt that he handed her at No Vacancy bar in St Petersburg, Florida, in which he offered to have another customer who was hitting on the women removed.“This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs,” Allie captioned the photo.In the picture, Gutierrez can be seen...
POTUSPosted by
Daily Dot

‘She harasses us every single f*cking day’: Karen sprays Black neighbor with water hose in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a white woman spraying a water hose at her Black neighbor who was cleaning her grill outside. Originally filmed and posted by @denisia_isme, the daughter of the Black woman shown, the footage from Georgia shows a white woman standing behind a Trump paraphernalia-covered fence, spraying her hose at the mother. The viral video has since been deleted from the TikTok page but was captured and reposted by @Tim_Tweeted to Twitter.
SocietyPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Let’s Stop Shaming Black Women For Getting BBLs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Black women’s bodies have always been associated with curvy and full figures. It’s something, as Black women, we learn at a very early age. Whether we fit the “ideal” body mold or not, the way our bodies are shaped has been conversation-starters since Sarah Baartman. And today is no different, especially when you log on to Twitter and see BBLs trending.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Anything Black-related is inappropriate content’: TikToker exposes how ‘Black Lives Matter’ is flagged on TikTok as inappropriate content—but not ‘white supremacy’

A video posted on Monday allegedly exposing what phrases TikTok qualifies as “inappropriate content” in its Creator Marketplace has gone viral. https://www.tiktok.com/@ziggityler/video/6981541106118872325. TikTok Creator Marketplace is a platform that allows creators to connect with brands for sponsorships and paid campaigns. In his video, Ziggi Tyler, a creator with over 340,000...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They literally did what they needed to’: Viral TikTok showing woman restrained with duct tape on American Airlines flight sparks debate

Viewers are divided after a viral TikTok showed a reportedly mentally ill woman being restrained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight after allegedly trying to exit the plane mid-air. @lol.ariee. so this happened on my american airline flight #waittilltheend #DFW #americanairlines #lawsuit #fypシ. ♬ original sound – arieana...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It’s really sad that people are trying to segregate children’: White TikTokers blasted for adopting Black child

A white TikTok influencer couple that posts under the username @happilyevansafterr faced backlash after making videos about the adoption of their Black son, Abriel. Reposting in honor of Juneteenth coming up! Let’s be the change! ✊🏾✊🏻#juneteenth #adoption #foryou #bethechange. ♬ Don’t Give Up On Me (From “Five Feet Apart”) –...
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused Service Because Of Her Weight ‘I Was Humiliated’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon, that she has frequented for years, due to her weight. Ashley Cheffen says the nail techs at the Posh Nail Spa salon told her that they could not fulfill her nail appointment due to the size of her body. Cheffen stated that she has been going to this nail salon since 2018; however, on June 18, 2021, she didn’t receive the same treatment she was accustomed to. “I went, and it was pretty busy, and I sat in the waiting area for fifteen to twenty minutes, which is expected on a Friday night,” stated Cheffen. Cheffen finally got called back to a chair to begin her pedicure. She stated the nail tech began prepping her feet for the pedicure then stopped. Cheffen then said that shortly after, the receptionist walked over to her and stated that they would not be able to continue her service because of the weight limit on the chair.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

White TikTok influencers respond after being hit with online backlash for adopting Black child

A white couple on TikTok have hit back after facing criticism over the adoption of their Black son, Abriel.Steven and Ashley Evans, the couple who go by @happilyevansafterr on the platform, posted a video to address the negative comments they received from people.The Evans family documented their adoption journey with their son on the app, and commenters felt that they would not be the best parents for Abriel.Daily Mail notes that they adopted Abriel in 2019.“Being a white father to our adopted Black son, people often comment and tell us that we won’t be able to raise him to be a strong black man someday,”...
Vancouver, WAPosted by
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows white woman pull a gun on group of Black girls in shopping mall

A TikToker has captured the moment where a white woman pulled a gun on a group of Black girls in a shopping mall.The white woman can be seen arguing with the group of Black teens outside a Lids hat store at the Vancouver Mall, in Vancouver, Washington.Both sides appear angry and animated while unintelligible shouting can be heard.But, as the bystander Theo zooms in on the commotion, the white woman can be seen pointing a gun at the group.Mall security are on the scene and can been seen attempting to de-escalate the dispute. Yet they fail to retrieve the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Woman shuts down homophobic Karen who called to complain about her company’s Pride Month post in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a woman named Hannah completely shutting down a homophobic Karen over the phone. Hannah, or @actuallynothx on TikTok, posted a now viral video of her conversation with the Karen, saying in the caption that the caller was mad because the company Hannah works for posted about Pride Month on social media. The TikTok has received over 700,000 views and about 130,000 likes.

Comments / 528

Community Policy