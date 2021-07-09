The Jewelry Party Circuit is Back

The Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has had quite the introduction to the red carpet. Her first trip down the megawatt cinema mat was back when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her comical role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm earlier in 2021. Her next cameos were this past week, when Bakalova attended the Cannes Film Festival wearing two Louis Vuitton looks to the premiere of the buzzy film Titane, a French-Belgian horror directed by Julia Ducournau, and to the photocall for Women Do Cry. While her work with Borat’s Sacha Baron Cohen veered more on the hilarious side, her role in Women Do Cry is an emotional one. Bakalova plays a Bulgarian woman named Sonja, who is HIV+ and has to deal with the often cruel treatment that comes with the status in the patriarchal, post-Soviet culture.