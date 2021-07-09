Cancel
Montana State

Two fugitives in Dakota County murder arrested after Montana police chase

By Deanna Weniger
Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo fugitives charged with murdering a man in Dakota County last week were captured Friday in Montana following a police chase that ended in a crash. Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said that around 1:30 p.m. Friday the FBI informed him that Nicholas Alan Taylor, 29, and Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 22, had crashed their vehicle near Laurel, Montana, while fleeing police. They ran from the scene but were caught and taken into custody.

