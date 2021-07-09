Cancel
Ohio State

Governor vetoes bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks

By Associated Press
Sandusky Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Legislation allowing Ohio residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays was vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday. The Republican governor said he used his executive power once again to push back on state lawmakers’ decision to pass a bill that would change Ohio’s fireworks safety laws by allowing nonprofessionals to set off fireworks without requiring compliance with standard safety measures.

