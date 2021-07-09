Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer Pushing For Third Dose Booster Vaccine

By Lexie Cutmore
NewsChannel 36
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) — With threats of the Delta variant looming, Pfizer and BioNTech said a third vaccination might be necessary to keep people protected from COVID-19. "It's still proving to be highly successful at preventing severe disease. They're really just trying to be almost proactive to say 'we don't want any disease'," said Dr. Justin Nistico, infectious disease specialist for Arnot Health.

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Vaccinations#Pfizer Pushing For Third#Weny#Arnot Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Bath, NYNewsChannel 36

Arnot Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ira Davenport July 20

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) – Arnot Health is offering all three COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath on Tuesday, July 20. The clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., with walk-ins accepted until 1:30 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for anyone...
Medical & Biotechphysiciansweekly.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective in Cancer Patients

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) appears to be safe and achieves satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Oncology. Tal Goshen-Lago, Ph.D., from Rambam Health Care Campus...
Pharmaceuticalspharmacytimes.com

Equal but Not the Same—2021 Update on Influenza Vaccines

As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, it is more important than ever for pharmacists to be equipped with the knowledge and resources to bust the myths surrounding vaccinations, particularly in preparation for the upcoming influenza season, which is expected to occur from October 2021 to May 2022.1 Infection can be caused by both A and B strains of the influenza virus. Annual flu vaccines protect against the A and B strains that research has predicted to be the most prevalent in the upcoming season.2 However, much like the COVID-19 vaccines, not all influenza vaccines are created equal. Understanding the key differences between the available flu vaccinations can help pharmacists make the most appropriate vaccine recommendations for their patients.2,3.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci admits a third Covid jab may be needed 'across the board' in the future after meeting with Pfizer bosses who are pushing for a booster to counter the Indian variant

The nation's top infectious disease expert has admitted that a third booster Covid-19 vaccine may be needed in the future after a meeting with Pfizer bosses. Dr Anthony Fauci was among the US federal health officials who attended a virtual meeting on Monday evening which saw Pfizer present data on why they believe a third shot of its vaccine is needed.
Ithaca, NYNewsChannel 36

Commons colds make comeback as coronavirus restrictions loosen

(WENY) - Commons colds are making a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. Doctors are highlighting the importance of getting your flu shot this year. According to the Ithaca Journal, health officials say cases of the flu and respiratory viruses have been higher than expected for this time of year. Experts continue to advise people to stay home when they are sick and to get tested for COVID-19. Common cold symptoms can often be confused with coronavirus symptoms. Health experts are urging anyone who hasn't already gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Pfizer : Booster Dose Likely To Provide Best Protection From COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced "encouraging data" from their ongoing trial of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose. A third dose may be beneficial to maintain highest levels of protection from the COVID-19. They plan to submit the data of the booster dose to the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Healthbasinnow.com

Give’m Health: Those Choosing Not To Get Vaccinated Asked To Reconsider

TriCounty Health Department Director Kirk Benge visited the KLCY studio this week to talk about the upward COVID trend and his hope that those choosing not to get the vaccine will reconsider. With cases spiking, Ashley Regional Medical Center has averaged about 10 people per day needing hospitalized for oxygen. “It’s been constant turnover and the hospital has expressed extreme frustration that more people aren’t getting vaccinated,” shares Benge. “I don’t really fault anybody if you were waiting and [wanting] to see how things go, to make sure things are safe, [or were] worried about side effects but given what we are seeing in the community now I’d really encourage everyone to really reconsider if they haven’t been vaccinated yet why they haven’t been and really think about it and do some research.” There have been about 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the TriCounty area but only about half are fully vaccinated. Guidelines have been updated and even if you missed the time to get your second dose you can go in and get it now, regardless of when you got the first one. For more information, visit www.tricountyhealth.com.
Pennsylvania StateWOLF

PA Dept. of Health: Over 11.3 Million Vaccinations to Date

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, there were 273 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,214,927. There are 243 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 55 patients are in the intensive care unit...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy