Calhoun County, AL

Arrow Garbage Pick up Discussed at Calhoun County Commission Meeting 7/8/2021

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
July 9, 2021
Lee Evancho

  • Call to Order
    • Carolyn Henderson – Present
    • Tim Hodges – Present
    • J.D. Hess – Present
    • Fred Wilson – Absent
    • Lee Patterson – Absent
  • Invocation
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Accepted
  • Elected Official/Department Head Comments
    • Gloria Floyd, County Attorney, wanted to address the calls she and the county have received regarding the garbage bid process. The contract with Advanced ended in April. The county was told that they were not interested in continuing to provide service at the current rate. Bids were requested, and more than 30 bids were received. Advanced was the lowest residential bid; however, they had several conditions, including price increases, that if accepted would violate bid laws. Any bid accepted cannot be contracted for terms that substantially differ from the bid terms. In this case the conditions of price increases as well as the terms to pick up garbage would have violated these legal terms. A few of the terms included were that all cans must be completely closed or they would not be picked up, there was an 18 CPI increase, and no caps on increases in the future. There were three pages of conditions. Arrow was the next lowest bidder and had no conditions on the service they would provide. The rate is $60.40 which is a $4.19 a month increase for trash pickup. Arrow has agreed to pick up Advanced cans during this transition period. In addition Advanced has picked up approximately 4,000 of a total of 12,000 cans and will be continuing to pick up their cans. Commissioner Henderson stated that she believes that Arrow will provide better customer service. Commissioner Hodges stated that better service is a greater benefit then the small cost increase. He also believes the new price is fair and a good value. Commissioner Hess thanked Myles with the Calhoun County EMA and their staff for helping to answer phones and let the residents know what was happening and why.
  • Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Accepted
  • Old Business
    • Nuisance Abatements: – no representative present – Unanimously Approved for Abatement
      • 409 Rice Avenue, Anniston – Ogle
      • 317 Michael Dennis Drive, Anniston – Tipton
      • 712 South Marshall Street, Anniston – Lee
      • 715 South Marshall Street, Anniston – Echols
      • 91 Shadow Trace, Anniston – Reynolds
      • 4740 Old Birmingham Hwy, Anniston – Hollingsworth
      • 611 North Marshall Street, Anniston – Leigh
      • 826 Lloyd Street, Anniston – Fadely
    • Nuisance Invoice: No representative present – Unanimously Approved for invoice
      • 6025 Holly Trace, Anniston – Mixson
  • New Business
    • Surplus Property/Trade-In Resolution – This is a resolution for 50 Auto Mark machines to be traded in for newer machines. The cost is  $125,000 after trade-in. – Unanimously Accepted
    • ACCA Legislative Committee Appointment – Commissioner Lee Patterson volunteered for this position. – Unanimously Accepted
    • BJA FY21 Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative Resolution – This is a grant requested by the DA to combat gun violence. – Unanimously Accepted
  • Public Comments
    • Audrey Maxwell with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce spoke and welcomed back Linda Hern the Executive Director and introduced Kate Jaudon the new Public Affairs Officer. She went on to share what a great event the Noble Street Festival , Sunny King Criterium, and Piedmont Criterium were. She stated there were many upcoming cycling events as well. She mentioned new trails being added at the McClellan Horse Trails as well.
    • Myles Chamblee with the Calhoun County EMA spoke regarding the Delta variant of COVID-19. He stated that this area hadn’t seen much of an increase, but it is still being monitored. The Health Department has put out a risk map. Overall, Alabama has a decrease in numbers, but it is a situation that could change. He advised to still stay home if sick and continue to social distance.
  • Adjourn

