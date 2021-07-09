Chicago Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Cop and 2 Federal Agents He Mistook for Rival Gang Members
A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting a police officer and two federal agents on July 7 when he thought they were rival gang members in his area. According to the Chicago Sun Times, 28-year-old Eugene McLaurin faces a maximum of 20 years with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.www.complex.com
