Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Cop and 2 Federal Agents He Mistook for Rival Gang Members

By Jordan Rose
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting a police officer and two federal agents on July 7 when he thought they were rival gang members in his area. According to the Chicago Sun Times, 28-year-old Eugene McLaurin faces a maximum of 20 years with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Federal Agents#Street Gang#Gang Members#Park Police#The Chicago Sun Times#Chrysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy