It’s been 14,748 days since the University of Georgia Bulldogs won a National Championship in football. Some people care about that fact a lot. Other than the fact that it’s the SEC and your neighbors can legitimately make fun of you for not winning championships - because they’ve won them more recently - it’s a totally rational thought to think that UGA should have at least one more natty in their trophy room. They seemingly have the right of first refusal of every talented Georgia high school football recruit (and that talent pool continues to climb higher in quality), play in the elite football conference in the country, and have had a ton of historical success to their name.