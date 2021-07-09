Cancel
Food & Drinks

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Bakery Set to Double Its US and Canada Locations

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 7 days ago
Here's some good news for everyone with a sweet tooth – the national vegan bakery chain Cinnaholic plans to double its locations after its recent franchise expansion. The California-based company is looking to add 60 new locations across the United States and Canada, adding to its current 56 bakeries. The vegan bakery allows customers to customize their own cinnamon rolls by choosing between over 20 different frosting flavors as well as giving customers the choice between dozens of topping options. Everything from the frosting and toppings to the batter itself is made especially vegan to bring the favorite desert to plant-based consumers everywhere.

Robert Herjavec
