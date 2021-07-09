Cancel
Music

Horisont drop Larry Jon Wilson video cover “Sheldon Churchyard”

By NextMosh Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Horisont drop Larry Jon Wilson video cover “Sheldon Churchyard”" Sweden’s Horisont release a cover track and music video for Larry Jon Wilson’s “Sheldon Churchyard,” which was recorded during the band’s downtime. The song is available on all DSPs and fans can watch the video HERE [embedded below].

Larry Jon Wilson
#Music Video#Churchyard#The Orchard
