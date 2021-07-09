Ding-Dong, The Witcher Season Two Trailer Is Here

The movies are back: Theaters are up and running, Cannes is happening, Fast and Furious is ruling the box office once again. And just in time, The Movie is here too. Blackpink’s new documentary features footage of rehearsals and performances alongside interviews with the groundbreaking group’s four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — talking about what the band has meant to them. “I want to say thank you for always supporting me, and that’s all,” says Lisa, in the trailer, tearing up. The Movie follows Blackpink’s October 2020 Netflix documentary Light Up the Sky, which traced the journey to the band’s 2019 Coachella performance. But much has happened for the band since then, including their long-awaited debut album The Album, which also came out last October. The Movie is out on August 4, and coincides with the band’s five-year anniversary on August 8.