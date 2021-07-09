Cancel
The Mysterious, Mesmerizing Scales Has a Lot on Its Mind

By Bilge Ebiri
Cover picture for the articleSaudi director Shahad Ameen’s mesmerizingly bleak fable Scales accomplishes something many films attempt but generally bungle: It tells a highly symbolic tale while conveying recognizable human emotions. That’s hard to do when everything seems to operate on the level of metaphor, since we usually recognize that what we’re watching isn’t exactly real. To be sure, Scales (which opens in limited theatrical release today) embraces its own unearthliness from the very start. It begins with a title informing us that the setting is a desolate island in a dead sea, where a group of villagers survives by annually sacrificing a daughter from each family.

TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: New Spoiler Stills From "Journey Into Mystery" Feature A Lot Of Different Gods Of Mischief

As you'll know if you've read our recap of today's episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery" took us to The Void and introduced a lot of new Loki Variants. Their respective stories were undeniably fascinating, and as cool as it was to see Kid Loki in live-action, something tells us that it's Richard E. Grant's "Classic Loki" who will leave a lasting impact with fans. Not only was his costume phenomenal, but in the short amount of screentime he received here, this Loki Variant managed to make his mark in a big way.
MoviesVulture

Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

What was on the mood board for Halsey’s upcoming visual album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power? We’re guessing 1998’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, Hot Topic, Suspiria (both versions), the general concept of renaissance fairs. Say what you will about this trailer, but you can’t say there isn’t a lot going on. The hour-long film, which will serve as visual accompaniment to Halsey’s album of the same name, was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the trailer warns us. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth …” There is a lot of period clothing, lingering in the bath, and occult imagery happening in the trailer, in addition to shots of Halsey’s (real) pregnant belly. Sasha Lane, of American Honey, also stars as a doula/witch. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out in IMAX later this summer, and tickets go on sale August 3.
MoviesVulture

Don’t Blink and Miss Blackpink’s The Movie Trailer

The movies are back: Theaters are up and running, Cannes is happening, Fast and Furious is ruling the box office once again. And just in time, The Movie is here too. Blackpink’s new documentary features footage of rehearsals and performances alongside interviews with the groundbreaking group’s four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — talking about what the band has meant to them. “I want to say thank you for always supporting me, and that’s all,” says Lisa, in the trailer, tearing up. The Movie follows Blackpink’s October 2020 Netflix documentary Light Up the Sky, which traced the journey to the band’s 2019 Coachella performance. But much has happened for the band since then, including their long-awaited debut album The Album, which also came out last October. The Movie is out on August 4, and coincides with the band’s five-year anniversary on August 8.
MoviesVulture

A Giant Red Panda Is a Metaphor for Anxiety in New Pixar Film Turning Red

After securing an Oscar for her heartwarming short film, Bao, in 2018 and becoming the first woman to direct a Pixar short while doing so, Chinese Canadian director Domee Shi is helming an all-new original feature film called Turning Red. Pixar released a teaser trailer for the movie, which follows Canadian 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) who, when excited, turns into a giant red panda. Sandra Oh plays her overprotective mother, Ming, and from the teaser it is evident that Mei’s patience will be tested in more ways than one by her mother and the growing pains that come with being a teenager. Turning Red is set to release March 11, 2022.
MoviesMovieWeb

Memoria Trailer Has Tilda Swinton Tormented by a Loud, Mysterious Noise

The Ancient One is back on the big screen. Well, at least Tilda Swinton is, anyway. The Scottish actress joins Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul in the new film Memoria set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. In the movie, Tilda Swinton plays a Scottish woman named Jessica, who hears a very loud "bang" at daybreak. What happens next to "Jessica" is a huge mystery as the sound or bang triggers a sensory syndrome that follows her as she travels through the jungles of Colombia.
Entertainmentfloridaweekly.com

Macbeth: The Murder Mystery play is on its way

The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs presents a world premiere play that is part murder mystery, part tragedy, and most parts farce. “Macbeth: The Murder Mystery” runs July 22-25 as part of the Centers’ “Just Desserts Theatre,” where audience members not only choose who will be the murderer at each performance, but also their favorite sweet treat at intermission.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s Fear Street Part 3 1666 Review: Paranoia And Possession Bring This Trilogy To A Satisfying Conclusion

After two weeks, and just as many installments, the Fear Street trilogy has come to its final bow. With one final jump into the past that has been promised throughout the previous films, Fear Street: Part 3 - 1666 has earned a lot of pressure to stick the landing in Leigh Janiak’s trilogy of terror. Despite conventional knowledge having a bias against trilogies and their endings, Fear Street: Part 3 breaks from that tradition, landing a final blow that ties together the entire series in one, continuous narrative.
MoviesVulture

The Women of Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake Deserve Better

Gunpowder Milkshake, Netflix’s latest in a long line of glossy, forgettable fare, is a flagrant reminder that execution is everything. It isn’t that the story, about an elite assassin who is burned by her former employer, was meant to be novel. It was the cast that proved alluring, a bevy of powerful actresses capable of carrying a film several times over regardless of the material. An early tease held so much promise, namely the image of Angela Bassett wielding a shotgun, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino flanking her sides, with curious, daunting gazes and bespoke costumes. This picture, and the majority of early marketing, suggested something tantalizing: a major action vehicle for a trio of amazing women who have lately occupied more supporting roles than central ones. But in order for them to shine, they needed basic care from the men — and yes, it’s all men — writing, directing, shooting, and editing this film. Unfortunately, it is a distinct lack of care that infects the entirety of Gunpowder Milkshake.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fear Street’ Trilogy: How ‘Pulp Fiction’ Inspired the Final Film’s Unexpected, ‘Weird’ Structure

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for the “Fear Street” trilogy.]. Surprise! As the “Fear Street” trilogy wraps up its run with one final entry — “Fear Street Part 3: 1666,” which hit Netflix in the wee hours of Friday morning — filmmaker Leigh Janiak still has plenty of tricks and twists up her sleeve. While the trilogy has long promised to journey back to 1666 (if only so that we may finally get to meet alleged witch Sarah Fier, whose legacy has loomed large over the previous two films), Janiak’s film isn’t content to simply go back in time, but to also return the action to where it all started, at least cinematically: in 1994.
TV & VideosThe Verge

How Netflix turned a slasher trilogy into a summer movie moment

In order to keep her roles straight, Fear Street star Kiana Madeira kept a big Five Star binder with her on set at most times. As part of the experimental slasher trilogy from Netflix, Madeira played two different roles across three movies, each set in a different time period. To make matters even more challenging, the schedule was incredibly compact: all three films were shot together over just a few months. So her binder served a crucial role. Inside were all three scripts, and she would write in it constantly.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Vortex Clip & Poster: Gaspar Noé Wants to Make You Cry in His “First Film for All Audiences”

In a Cannes surprise, it was revealed that Gaspar Noé had a new film set to premiere at the festival. The Enter the Void director shot Vortex over twenty days between mid-March and April 2021, featuring a cast including the legendary director Dario Argento, Françoise Lebrun, and Alex Lutz. With the film now having just premiered at the festival (check back for our review), the first clip and poster have arrived.
Books & LiteraturePost-Bulletin

'Bad Mood Rising' has all the elements of a good mystery

In life, a lot depends on what you find. Dinner will be decided when you open the freezer. Your evening's entertainment is predicated by what's on TV. Tomorrow might be scheduled, but minute by minute will depend on what you find. And if you're Sheriff Heidi Kick in the new novel "Bad Moon Rising" by John Galligan, you might find a few dead bodies.
TV & VideosGamespot

Monster Hunter Animated Movie For Netflix Gets First Trailer

The first trailer for Netflix's new Monster Hunter movie, Legends of the Guild, has arrived. The trailer introduces viewers to the main character, Aiden, who is defending his village from a dragon. Aiden is voiced by Dante Brasco, who played a major role in the Steven Spielberg movie Hook and...
MoviesVulture

Madame X Is a Movie Star in Madonna Tour Film Trailer

Still don’t know who Madame X is? Paramount+ will take on the eternal question this fall when it releases Madonna’s long-rumored Madame X tour film, also called Madame X. The project was shot during the Lisbon stop of Madonna’s high-concept 2019 tour, with a teaser trailer capturing Madonna through costume changes and across multiple sets, backed by 48 performers, with Portuguese-inflected Madame X cut “Crazy” playing in the background. Madame X was directed by Ricardo Gomes, a Portuguese photographer who Madonna met while working on the album in Lisbon, and SKNX, the team also behind the 2019 album doc Madonna — World of Madame X on Amazon Prime. Madonna’s 14th and most recent studio album, Madame X came out in June 2019 and saw the pop icon drawing from global music influences and collaborating with Maluma, Quavo, and Swae Lee. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” Madonna said in a statement announcing the documentary. The Madame X film hits Paramount+ on October 8.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Mama Weed Review: Isabelle Huppert Breaks Bad in Contrived French Caper

There’s something off about Mama Weed. On a more superfluous level, there’s the translation from La daronne—the original French title and the street name its protagonist comes to earn, itself an informal term for “mother”—to the title and nickname used in its United States release. Textually, problems emerge from the myriad supporting characters, virtually all of whom play like narrative props. The script seems uninterested in its conflict; the filmmaking lacks the style to glue its pieces together. That shines a light on, and strands, our title character.
MoviesPosted by
WRAL News

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and the new doc 'Val'

CANNES, France — Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.

