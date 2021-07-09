The Mysterious, Mesmerizing Scales Has a Lot on Its Mind
Saudi director Shahad Ameen's mesmerizingly bleak fable Scales accomplishes something many films attempt but generally bungle: It tells a highly symbolic tale while conveying recognizable human emotions. That's hard to do when everything seems to operate on the level of metaphor, since we usually recognize that what we're watching isn't exactly real. To be sure, Scales (which opens in limited theatrical release today) embraces its own unearthliness from the very start. It begins with a title informing us that the setting is a desolate island in a dead sea, where a group of villagers survives by annually sacrificing a daughter from each family.
