Tony Shalhoub was Hesitant to Take the Role of Monk
"I wasn't really sure how to make it work," said Tony Shalhoub about approaching his now-iconic role of Adrian Monk. Originally pitched and picked up by ABC in 1998, Monk underwent a long casting process with its series lead role. Still unable to find the right Adrian Monk following 2 years of searching, ABC dropped the series only for it to be picked up again by USA Network in 2000. After another year of casting calls, the showrunners finally found their quirky detective in Tony Shalhoub.www.handitv.com
