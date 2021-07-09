Tony Shalhoub was Hesitant to Take the Role of Monk

After it was revealed last year in The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History by Andy Greene that The Sopranos star James Gandolfini was the top candidate to replace Steve Carell as the boss on The Office (the role ended up going to James Spader), Sopranos co-stars Michael Imperioli and Bobby Schirripa revealed on the Talking Sopranos podcast that HBO actually got involved during Gandolfini’s negotiations and paid him to not take the role.