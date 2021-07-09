Cancel
Lakers News: Scott Brooks ‘Finalizing’ Deal To Become Top Assistant For Blazers

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the focus in the offseason goes towards changes on the roster in terms of players, but there is also a ton of turnover in the coaching staff as well. That has certainly been the case for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason with assistant coach Jason Kidd being hired to be the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. With questions about other assistants potentially leaving this offseason along with Kidd, the Lakers began taking steps towards adding new assistants under head coach Frank ...

