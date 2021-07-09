Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who played dozens of roles throughout her four-decade career, has died at her home on Martha’s Vineyard from complications of cancer, her husband said. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word.” Douglas was born in Chicago and raised by a single mom, eventually making her silver screen debut in Tap. She went on to star in the WB series The Parent ’Hood and had roles in Whitney, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In January, she revealed on Facebook that she’d battled “two life threatening cancers,” encouraging others to not let “poor health interrupt your purpose.”