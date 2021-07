A very different kind of "tree house" is currently for sale in Gulfport. Located at 5122 31st Ave. S, the waterfront home comes four-bedrooms, and three-bathrooms, as well as a literal oak tree growing directly through the kitchen. Listing agent Stacey Purcell with Gulfport Realty told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that she's not sure why the tree is there. "It was there when the owner bought, and she liked the tree," said Purcell. While it may be a little tricky to get insured, Purcell says the home has already received multiple offers. "We priced it right, and it's a great property."